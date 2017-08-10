VnExpress International
What's On

Knowmads Hanoi: Learning Fest 2.0

August 10, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 am, Sat 12 Aug 2017
Learning Hub 14, Ngo Quyen

A day for knowledge sharing through innovative, fun, and interactive activities.

knowmads-hanoi-learning-fest-20

Throughout the event, you’ll get the chance to attend different workshops and experience what being a Knowmad is like. Furthermore, you will have the chance to meet and learn with our wonderful participants from Knowmads Team 8 and many other cool people who also love to learn and grow. It’s going to be a whole-day event where you get to attend one workshop every round.

Fee: VND300,000 (covers location, fee for facilitators and snacks). You’re welcome to contribute more if you think the event is helpful.

Registration: http://bit.ly/2tNYFA7

(Applications will be closed when the maximum number of participants is reached)

Check the event's agenda here

