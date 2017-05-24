VnExpress International
What’s On

Jazz concert with Anna Högberg & friends

May 24, 2017 | 08:22 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sun 28 May 2017
Phu Sa Lab studio, Level 2, 21/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

A little jazz, bossa and Swedish music blended with other favorites performed by Anna Högberg and outstanding Vietnamese musicians.

THE PERFORMERS

Anna Högberg: a singer, singing teacher and choral conductor from Sweden. Anna is a professional choral singer and when she sings solo it’s usually in the jazz genre. She has also written music, mostly for choir, which has been published in Sweden.

Nguyen (Mike) Manh: a leading performing artist in the jazz world of Vietnam. He studied in Malmö, Sweden, and in October 2016 Manh was the first to recieve a Ph.D. in Jazz in Vietnam. He is the Head of Piano Jazz Section at the Jazz Department under the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM).

Mai Khoi: a singer and musician. In 2010, Mai Khoi won Vietnam Television song and album of the year awards, the highest awards for song writing in the country. She has toured the U.S. (2016/2014), Europe (2016) and Australia (2015/2017).

Nguyen Duc Minh: a versatile multi-instrumentalist proficient in mouth harps, bamboo flutes, scaled bamboo drums, the double-reed trumpet, the urn drum, the string drum, and many percussive instruments. Minh has previously toured the U.S.

Irma Högberg: Anna's musically-gifted daughter, currently studying in grade 10 at the United Nations International School (UNIS) in Hanoi.

A contribution of VND300,000 ($13.2) at the door is recommended to support the musicians. Seats can be reserved at info@hogbergtonart.se.

Tags: Jazz concert Anna Hogberg music
 
