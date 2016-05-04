Jazz Concert: Michael Schiefel

On the occasion of the annual European Day on May 11, Italy, Poland and Germany are organizing gala concerts at the Hanoi Opera House.

Coordinated by the Goethe-Institut Hanoi, talented jazz musician Michael Schiefel, who is often described by the German press as a phenomenon in the national jazz scene, will be playing in Vietnam alongside Italian drummer Davide Pasqualini, Polish guitarist Gabriel Niedziela, German cellist Jörg Brinkmann, Vietnamese saxophonist Nguyen Bao Long and pianist Nguyen Huu Vuong (both from the group JumpforJazz).

On the evening before the gala concert, the musicians will also host a jamming session at Goethe-Institut Hanoi. Interested jazz musicians are welcome to bring their instruments along and improvise together with the renowned musicians from Europe. Admission to the jam session is free.

The event will be happening at 8pm, May 9 & 10, 2016 at the Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien, Hanoi.

Free tickets are available from the Goethe-Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Hanoi.