Jazz Concert: Michael Schiefel

May 4, 2016 | 06:05 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Wed 11 May 2016
Ho Chi Minh City Opera House, 7 Cong Truong Lam Son, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City Opera House

On the occasion of the annual European Day on May 11, Italy, Poland and Germany are organizing a gala concert at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House.

Coordinated by the Goethe-Institut Hanoi, talented jazz musician Michael Schiefel, who is often described by German press as a phenomenon in the national jazz scene, will be playing in Vietnam alongside Italian drummer Davide Pasqualini, Polish guitarist Gabriel Niedziel, German cellist Jörg Brinkmann, Vietnamese saxophonist Nguyen Bao Long and pianist Nguyen Huu Vuong (both from the group JumpforJazz).

The event will be happening at 8pm May 11, 2016 at the Ho Chi Minh Opera House, 7 Cong Truong Lam Son, District 1.

Free tickets will be available from 9am, May 6, 2016 at Goethe-Institut Ho Chi Minh City, 18 Street 1, Cu Xa Do Thanh, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City.

Tags: Jazz Goethe-Institut Ho Chi Minh Ho Chi Minh Opera House
 
