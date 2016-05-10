VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Japanese sound and dance performance

May 10, 2016 | 10:21 am GMT+7
Opening: 10:30 am, Sun 15 May 2016
Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, 27 Quang Trung Street, Hanoi.

Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange

japanese-sound-and-dance-performance

“Kawashima-bayashi”, a traditional dance music, has been performed by generations from Kawashima district in Hodogaya-ku, Yokohama City, since early 18th century. During the festival, said to originate from the farmers' annual tributes to the spirits to pray for a good harvest, they play drums, gongs and bamboo flutes, accompanied by dancers in traditional masks and costumes.

The event will be happening from 10.30 to 11.30a.m., Sunday May 15, 2016

Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, 27 Quang Trung Street, Hanoi.

Free entry.

Open stage in courtyard. (Capacity: around 200 guests).

Tags: Japan Foundation Center Kawashima-bayashi
 
Read more
Spring Recital: Songs by Robert Schumann from Cycle “Dichterliebe”

Spring Recital: Songs by Robert Schumann from Cycle “Dichterliebe”

European Film Festival 2016

European Film Festival 2016

Tea party & fashion: Prêt-à-porTea

Tea party & fashion: Prêt-à-porTea

Exhibition – Installation “The Meeting Point”

Exhibition – Installation “The Meeting Point”

Special concert features talented young musicians

Special concert features talented young musicians

Subscription Concert Vol.92

Subscription Concert Vol.92

A night of French and German music

A night of French and German music

Special concert with Yale Alumni Chorus

Special concert with Yale Alumni Chorus

 
go to top