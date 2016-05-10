japanese-sound-and-dance-performance

“Kawashima-bayashi”, a traditional dance music, has been performed by generations from Kawashima district in Hodogaya-ku, Yokohama City, since early 18th century. During the festival, said to originate from the farmers' annual tributes to the spirits to pray for a good harvest, they play drums, gongs and bamboo flutes, accompanied by dancers in traditional masks and costumes.

The event will be happening from 10.30 to 11.30a.m., Sunday May 15, 2016

Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, 27 Quang Trung Street, Hanoi.

Free entry.

Open stage in courtyard. (Capacity: around 200 guests).