VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Intransmission Hanoi

August 28, 2017 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
Intransmission Hanoi
Opening: 06:00 pm, Tue 29 Aug 2017
Exhibition: 29 Aug 2017 to 1 Oct 2017, 06:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Heritage Space Dolphin Plaza, 6 Nguyễn Hoàng

‘intransmission’ is a series of experimental multidisciplinary live art shows exploring individual perception and collective experience. Its first edition will take place in Hanoi.

From the event page

The line up of artists and collaborators will be revealed gradually in the upcoming weeks.

'intransmission' Hanoi aims to provide an immersive experience, and we thus hope to keep as many details secret as possible to maximise the surprise effect for all of you!

‘intransmission’ explores the concept of perception, and what we call "derivative experience" (i.e. indirect experience through an external narrative).

Two main themes will emerge throughout this series:

1. How individual perception conditions communication channels.

Do we see reality for what it really is? How do our memories and past experiences influence our perception of the world around us? To what extent is our understanding of reality conditioned by mass media, and what are the consequences of this global scale phenomenon?

2. What is lost in channels of communication.

We are interested in exploring what happens when we communicate our realities with others, and specifically what elements of our realities get distorted or lost in the process.

The series thus explores the "lack of transmission" (i.e. distortions and omissions which occur in communication), in an attempt to address the relationship between first-hand, and derivative experience.

Tickets on sale from September 1.

Tags: heritage space event intransmission
 
Read more
Concert: The Chainsmokers - Memories Asia Tour 2017

Concert: The Chainsmokers - Memories Asia Tour 2017

Art exhibition: Persona by Tuyp Tran

Art exhibition: Persona by Tuyp Tran

Art Exhibition: Mai-Loan Tu

Art Exhibition: Mai-Loan Tu

Reinventing the Museum - The Art of Display

Reinventing the Museum - The Art of Display

Film Screening and Discussion: Elegy for The Time Being

Film Screening and Discussion: Elegy for The Time Being

Screening: 27 years without images

Screening: 27 years without images

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Ariana Grande Tour: Dangerous Woman

Ariana Grande Tour: Dangerous Woman

 
go to top