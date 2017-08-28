From the event page:

The line up of artists and collaborators will be revealed gradually in the upcoming weeks.

'intransmission' Hanoi aims to provide an immersive experience, and we thus hope to keep as many details secret as possible to maximise the surprise effect for all of you!

‘intransmission’ explores the concept of perception, and what we call "derivative experience" (i.e. indirect experience through an external narrative).

Two main themes will emerge throughout this series:

1. How individual perception conditions communication channels.

Do we see reality for what it really is? How do our memories and past experiences influence our perception of the world around us? To what extent is our understanding of reality conditioned by mass media, and what are the consequences of this global scale phenomenon?

2. What is lost in channels of communication.

We are interested in exploring what happens when we communicate our realities with others, and specifically what elements of our realities get distorted or lost in the process.

The series thus explores the "lack of transmission" (i.e. distortions and omissions which occur in communication), in an attempt to address the relationship between first-hand, and derivative experience.

Tickets on sale from September 1.