Indika Live Saturday feat. Instigator Afrobeat Orchestra

From the organizer:

Welcome to Indika's Saturday Live Concert Series!



Concept:

Live music every Saturday night, different bands each week.



feat.

INSTIGATOR AFROBEAT ORCHESTRA

[Singapore]

Afro - Brazilian - Reggae



Instigator Afrobeat Orchestra is a 9-piece orchestra formed in 2010 and based out of Singapore. Over the years the band has played numerous venues across the island such as Blujaz, Artistry, Piedra Negra, Lime House, Hard Rock Cafe Singapore,The Esplanade, Red Dot Museum and Timbre Music, and has featured at various events such as the New Year's Eve Countdown 2011 at The Marina Barrage and the SG Night Festival from 2012 to 2014.While the classics never get old, be pleasantly surprised when the familiar tunes of soul. jazz and R&B are treated to an alternative twist of the Afrobeat! Instigated by the founder Firmann Salim, Instigator Afrobeat Orchestra is a band of experienced musical kindred who share similar musical influences of Afro sounds. Treating bona fide tunes with an unexpected palatable accompaniment of signature afromusica elements like Fela Kuti,The Skatalites, boisterous horn lines, Afro,Brazilian rhythms and heavy rooted Reggae basslines. Afro-centric vibrations will hit the right notes to get your feet moving on the dance floor!