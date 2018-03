Concept: Chill Acoustic Jam Style

Instruments Available: Guitar // Bass // Cajon // Melodica // Digital Drum Maschine

Hosted by Indy and Pocky

All groovy musicians and singers are welcome to join the stage and perform in a relaxed atmosphere, bring your own percussions or instrument.

Cool thing:

Food Happy Hour from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All Sandwiches and Pasta at VND80,000 ($3.6).

Free Entry