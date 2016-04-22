Hip-hop and contemporay dance "Autarcie(...)"

The convergence between hip-hop and contemporary dance, “Autarcie(...)” is performed by dance crew Compagnie Par Terre on the occasion of their special tour of Southeast Asia. The performance is choreographed by Anne Nguyen.

Anne Nguyen was the winner of the 2013 SACD New Choreography Talent prize. “Autarcie(...)” is a strategic game between frontal dance and free digressions, which confronts two specialties of hip-hop dance: break and popping. The center stage is the rallying point where four dancers unite in a war dance. The empty space beyond the area of ​​understanding draws them and propels them in search of territory, alliances and hierarchy.

Watch the performance teaser here.

The event will be happening at 8pm, May 6, 2016.

Youth Theater, 11 Ngo Thi Nham Street, Hanoi

Ticket price: VND170,000 VND100,000 VND80,000

Tickets are available at l’Espace, 24-26 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi.