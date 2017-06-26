VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Hip-hop & Trap: Trap Room 9

June 26, 2017 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Fri 30 Jun 2017
Republic Club, 19 Do Quang Dau, District 1, HCMC

An explosive night with Vietnam's trap and hip-hop stars.

hip-hop-trap-trap-room-9

In what promises to be a massive night for fans of Vietnamese hip-hop and trap, local mega-star Suboi will be headlining a special night at Republic in District 1. Joining her on stage will by Huy DX, another big local EDM and trap star, while MC Callous will be hosting with local record labels Piu Piu Records and Jaunty Maniacs supporting.

Featuring: Huy DX, Suboi, Maraphoria, V-Dennis, TDOD, Lupin

Tickets: VND300,000 ($13.2)  | Pre-booking: VND199,000 ($8.8) (includes 1 free drink for both tiers)

For bookings, please contact 0120.324.9749 or 090.236.85.92 (for VIP Table)

Tags: Trap Room Trap Culture Republic club hip hop
 
Read more
Exhibition: Un Es Sence by Le Tuan Ry

Exhibition: Un Es Sence by Le Tuan Ry

Concert: 'From the WOOD' solo by Tran Xuan Hoa

Concert: 'From the WOOD' solo by Tran Xuan Hoa

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Opera: The Magic Flute

Opera: The Magic Flute

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Live music ft Kamikaze, Madele, Norra Marris

Live music ft Kamikaze, Madele, Norra Marris

Fête de la Musique

Fête de la Musique

Vietnam-Korea Friendship Piano Concert

Vietnam-Korea Friendship Piano Concert

 
go to top