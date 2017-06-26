Hip-hop & Trap: Trap Room 9

In what promises to be a massive night for fans of Vietnamese hip-hop and trap, local mega-star Suboi will be headlining a special night at Republic in District 1. Joining her on stage will by Huy DX, another big local EDM and trap star, while MC Callous will be hosting with local record labels Piu Piu Records and Jaunty Maniacs supporting.

Featuring: Huy DX, Suboi, Maraphoria, V-Dennis, TDOD, Lupin

Tickets: VND300,000 ($13.2) | Pre-booking: VND199,000 ($8.8) (includes 1 free drink for both tiers)

For bookings, please contact 0120.324.9749 or 090.236.85.92 (for VIP Table)