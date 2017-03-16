VnExpress International
Havana Pool Party

March 16, 2017 | 07:55 pm GMT+7
Opening: 02:00 pm, Sun 19 Mar 2017
Sundaze Asia, 242 Tran Binh Trong, District 5, Ho Chi Minh City

Join a Latin pool party with Salsateka UK.

havana-pool-party

There'll be spinning salsa, samba & tropical lounge tunes to keep you entertained, while the gorgeous promo girls serve premium spirits to keep your spirits high. And there're planning entertainment too, with games and prizes!

Grab your friends and join the party for a chilled Latin poolside session!

Entry fee: VND150,000 ($6.58) pre-purchased (ticketbox), VND200,000 ($8.78) on the door

Groups: VND99,000 ($4.34) for groups of 5+ (ticketbox)

For bottle service or reservations, please contact us:

Hotline: 0165 446 1910

Email: hello@sundaze.asia

