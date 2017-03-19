VnExpress International
Hanoi Slam Presents: Escape

March 19, 2017 | 03:14 pm GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Wed 22 Mar 2017
Red River Tea Room, 25 Tu Hoa Street, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

Got a great story to tell? Join Hanoi Slam for a night of competitive story-telling, moth-style.

A great night of entertainment. Sign up to tell a story and put yourself in the running to win great prizes. Limited slots are still available.

Story Slams involve contestants telling stories relating to a set theme in a competitive format. The stories must be told live, without notes over a six minute period. A panel of house judges and invited guests will score the stories and award fantastic prizes for the top three stories of the night.

This month’s theme is “Escape”. There are literal and figurative ways to interpret “escape”. Do you have a story about escape? Contact Hanoi Slam at their facebook page, or at hanoistoryslam@gmail.com

Entry fee: VND100,000 ($4.39) on the door, with all door proceeds going to Blossom Foster Home for Girls at Humanitarian Services for Children of Vietnam www.hscv.org.

