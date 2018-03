Hanoi Craft Beer Marathon

From the organizer

Hanoi Craft Beer & Music Autumn Marathon is bringing the best from local microbreweries based in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh – along with food, live music and exciting beer games.



Local breweries include Barett, Long Bien, Thomas, C-craft, Ibiero, EastWest, Platinum, Pasteur Str, Turtle Lake, 7 Bridges, Furbre, Hanoi Cider and Saigon Cider.

Tickets: VND100,000 - VND150,000 ($4.4-$6.6)

Purchase tickets at Oasis (24 Xuan Dieu, Tay Ho, Hanoi), The 100 Beer Garden (68/238 Au Co), Furbrew (8b/52 To Ngoc Van), or ticketbox.vn.