hanoi-contemporary-artists-to-hold-early-spring-exhibition

Once the cultural capital of Indochina, Hanoi was home to eminent artists such as Nguyen Van Tho, To Ngoc Van, Le Pho and Bui Xuan Phai thanks to its Indochina College of Fine Arts. The school has since been renamed, but Hanoi continues to produce many talented artists. Here are some of the artworks that will be on display.

Don Xuan (Spring Welcoming), Vu Tuyen

Trua he (Summer noon), Bui Van Tuat

Goc pho vang (Empty street corner), Pham Hien

Untitled, Hoa Khong

Ngoi nha noi son cuoc (House at the foothill), Nguyen Duc Dan