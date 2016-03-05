VnExpress International
By Pham Van, Lam Thu   March 5, 2016 | 02:26 pm GMT+7
Opening: 10:00 am, Thu 11 Feb 2016
Exhibition Hall 16 Ngo Quyen

A group of six fledgling artists is holding a collective exhibition dubbed “Loc Xuan” (Spring Bud) from February 11 to February 25 at Exhibition House, 16 Ngo Quyen Street, Hanoi

Once the cultural capital of Indochina, Hanoi was home to eminent artists such as Nguyen Van Tho, To Ngoc Van, Le Pho and Bui Xuan Phai thanks to its Indochina College of Fine Arts. The school has since been renamed, but Hanoi continues to produce many talented artists. Here are some of the artworks that will be on display.

hanoi-contemporary-artists-to-hold-early-spring-exhibition

Don Xuan (Spring Welcoming), Vu Tuyen
hanoi-contemporary-artists-to-hold-early-spring-exhibition-1

Trua he (Summer noon), Bui Van Tuat
hanoi-contemporary-artists-to-hold-early-spring-exhibition-2

Goc pho vang (Empty street corner), Pham Hien
hanoi-contemporary-artists-to-hold-early-spring-exhibition-3

Untitled, Hoa Khong
hanoi-contemporary-artists-to-hold-early-spring-exhibition-4

Ngoi nha noi son cuoc (House at the foothill), Nguyen Duc Dan
hanoi-contemporary-artists-to-hold-early-spring-exhibition-5

Sac xuan (Spring color), Nguyen Van Tuan
Tags: Hanoi contemporary art Indochina College of Fine Arts Exhibition House
 
