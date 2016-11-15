VnExpress International
Groovy Ninja Connection: DJs Miki, Agata and Yuuki

November 15, 2016 | 12:20 pm GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Wed 16 Nov 2016
Cama ATK, 73 Mai Hac De, Hanoi

Eclectic sets from deep and groovy house to nostalgic and emotional techno.

groovy-ninja-connection-djs-miki-agata-and-yuuki

DJ Miki

Vinyl Junkie Ninja has been rocking dance music for 18 years. Now based in Hanoi, the Tokyo-originated DJ is sure to pump the hardest beats for Wednesday night.

AGATA

Originally from Paris, Agata was moved by the smooth waves of analog sound while living in Berlin seven years ago. She began building up a nice collection of house, deep house and techno records. Ever since she kept on developing an intense love for music of all kinds inspired by her diverse experiences in Europe, South America and Asia.

She started DJing in Paris in house and techno bars and small clubs, since then she settled in Southeast Asia, and has been playing at the most renowned venues in Bangkok as well as at intimate Japanese bars, helping to develop the house and techno scene there.

Now, based in Hanoi, she plays very eclectic sets from deep and groovy house to nostalgic and emotional techno. Beyond music and as a crate digger, vinyl is for Agata synonym of travel, spending days in record shops to find the musical gem that could bring her audience into sensitive discovery trip.

Free entrance

