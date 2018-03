Future Shorts is organized by film enthusiasts around the world, participating in a community of cinephiles by cinephiles and for cinephiles. The screening features a diverse range of cinema from experimental animation and trippy visuals for pumping basslines, to touching, intimate dramas.

Ticket:

VND80,000 ($3.50)

VND50,000 ($2.20) - students (with ID)

FREE for filmmakers (must bring copy of work)

One free beer or water.