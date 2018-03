This week Saigon Outcast will be serving a creamy coconut-lentil curry on a bed of rice. It's a mildly spiced, fruity, vegetarian dish that's warm and comforting - ideal storm food. The cooks for this Wednesday are Alan and Katelyn, NGO workers and coconut oil producers living in Saigon. They can't wait to share something unique and delicious with you - so prepare your stomachs and see you on Wednesday.