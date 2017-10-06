Flea market: Handicraft Textiles

From the organizer:

Visit the Vietnamese Handicraft Textile Flea Market this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m till 6 p.m at Creative Artillery.

The event is part of Textile Linker’s project to explore Vietnamese textiles and connect artisans with each other.

Textile Linker is a cooperative initiative exploring Vietnamese heritage textiles and connecting artisans with the others. Started in 2017 by craft enthusiast Huyen Nguyen, the projects work closely with the artisans to organize textile workshops and tours in Hanoi and craft villages, sharing the inside stories of craft-making and encouraging collaboration to develop traditional crafts in modern life.

www.textilelinker.com



For more information, please contact:

Nguyen Le Thuy Linh: 01649189292, creativeartillery@gmail.com

Nguyen Huyen: 0911610286, huyen@textilelinker.com