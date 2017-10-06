VnExpress International
Flea market: Handicraft Textiles

October 6, 2017 | 06:19 pm GMT+7
Flea market: Handicraft Textiles
Opening: 09:00 am, Sat 07 Oct 2017
The Creative Artillery 27/52 To Ngoc Van

Ethnic minority people and selected artisans from Hoa Binh and Nghe An will be selling their wares.

From the organizer:

Visit the Vietnamese Handicraft Textile Flea Market this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m till 6 p.m at Creative Artillery. 

The event is part of Textile Linker’s project to explore Vietnamese textiles and connect artisans with each other.

Textile Linker is a cooperative initiative exploring Vietnamese heritage textiles and connecting artisans with the others. Started in 2017 by craft enthusiast Huyen Nguyen, the projects work closely with the artisans to organize textile workshops and tours in Hanoi and craft villages, sharing the inside stories of craft-making and encouraging collaboration to develop traditional crafts in modern life.
www.textilelinker.com

For more information, please contact:
Nguyen Le Thuy Linh: 01649189292, creativeartillery@gmail.com
Nguyen Huyen: 0911610286, huyen@textilelinker.com

