Join Hanoi Doclab for a FREE half-day workshop to learn basics of video-shooting with your smartphone for Quest Festival On-Site Challenge.

You will learn basics of filming such as composition, framing, lighting and camera work. The three hour workshop also includes a quick crash course on filming with your smartphone, tricks that you can easily use to shoot better videos and a spot-on skills by practicing outdoors with your smartphone.

For more information, visit their event page.