Film Screening: Vietnamese films at TPD

Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) would like to present to its members the screening of four very interesting films from TPD.

1. “Lam” by Nguyen Bao Chau

A journey back home, with tons of anxiety, of Lam – a son of the forest. Lam is no longer who he was when he left his homeland. In his homeland, where the people’s mindset is very simple and different, how will they accept Lam’s new character? How will Lam treat his native land and his family?

2. “Grey lake, yellow corn, blue sky and white shirt” by Le Thi Hai Yen

The film is a tiny, lovely present by young directress Le Thi Hai Yen to her family. The life of each member of the family is conveys their everyday issues and hopes for a better future.

3. “Vietnamese wooden houses: An unfinished love story” by Nguyen Trung Kien

The film follows the steps of Mr. Giang, an experienced artisan who constructs and maintains Vietnamese wooden houses. The film does not only show the beauty of the houses, but it also honors those who are struggling to preserve traditional cultural values.

4. “House with 3 people” by Huong Vu

It’s a film about a mother and her kids. Even though her husband’s left, she decided not to remarry, but to take care of the kids herself. Her older kid also has to leave school to support his mom.

Entrance fee: VND150.000 ($6.60) (pay at door)

To reserve seats contact: nguyenvu_nganhang@yahoo.com