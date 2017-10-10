Film screening: The Bow

The movie will kick off Heritage Space's film series by famed South Korean director Kim Ki Duk.

From the organizer:

“FILM storyteller” is a screening program that concentrates on the diversity of accesses and ways of reading film from the vision of a storyteller–writer through screening, discussion and review. Each participant will be given a chance to experience and challenge themselves in various roles to lengthen endless narratives.

Entrance fee: VND30,000 for adults and VND20,000 for students. Free for members of Heritage Space Library. (Please bring your student card or membership card)

Free drink and popcorn.