Film screening: The Bow

October 10, 2017 | 02:42 pm GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Wed 11 Oct 2017
Heritage Space Dolphin Plaza, 6 Nguyễn Hoàng

With follow-up discussion. 

The movie will kick off Heritage Space's film series by famed South Korean director Kim Ki Duk

From the organizer: 

“FILM storyteller” is a screening program that concentrates on the diversity of accesses and ways of reading film from the vision of a storyteller–writer through screening, discussion and review. Each participant will be given a chance to experience and challenge themselves in various roles to lengthen endless narratives.

Entrance fee: VND30,000 for adults and VND20,000 for students. Free for members of Heritage Space Library. (Please bring your student card or membership card)
Free drink and popcorn.

