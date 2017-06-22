VnExpress International
What’s On

Fête de la Musique

June 22, 2017 | 06:14 pm GMT+7
Opening: 04:30 pm, Sat 24 Jun 2017
Institut Français de Hanoi – L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Enjoy France's biggest street music party in Hanoi.

fete-de-la-musique

From the organizer:

Come and celebrate the International Music Festival on Saturday, June 24, at the Institut Français de Hanoi – L’Espace.

The afternoon will start with three talented independent groups from Hanoi – “HUB”, “Xanh 8+1” and “B52” – who will perform original pop-rock compositions in Vietnamese. Then, "Puzzle", a well-known Franco-Vietnamese band from Hanoi, will perform songs from their French-language repertoire.

The party will continue to the rhythms of the Caribbean with a performance by the Haitian group “L’impossible”. “DJ Quan” will create a grand finale with electronic music to close the night!

Free entry

Tags: Music festival Fete de la Musique
 
