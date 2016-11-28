VnExpress International
Exhibition: The evolution of Saigon through old maps

November 28, 2016 | 02:09 pm GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Wed 30 Nov 2016
Exhibition: 1 Dec 2016 to 4 Dec 2016, 09:00 am - 09:00 pm
Blanc Art Gallery. 57D Tu Xuong street, Ward 7, Dictrict 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Track the city's changes from its birth through a collection of historic maps.

Saigon Vi Vu is back with another exhibition, The evolution of Saigon through old maps.

Have you ever been curious about how your apartment, your office or the streets that you have just been driving through this morning looked like in the past?

The exhibition displays the city's expansion from its early days as a Saigon-Cholon area in the French colonial era to the present. 

You will also have the chance to attend the premier of the third episode of Saigon Vi Vu's documetary series "Saigon's Gentlemen/Quy Ong Saigon".

Free entrance

Dress code: dress politely, speak softly and don’t forget your smile.

For any further questions, contact via the organizers at saigonvivu@gmail.com

Take a look at the first episode of Saigon Vi Vu's documetary series "Saigon's Gentlemen/Quy Ong Saigon".

