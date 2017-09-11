Exhibition: 'Remote Viewing' by Sung Tieu

From the organizer:

"Remote Viewing" traces the shifting relevance of oral stories and spiritual rituals in past and contemporary Vietnam. After several visits to Hà Nội, Huế and Hồ Chí Minh City from 2015 to 2017, the artist’s forthcoming exhibition investigates how Vietnam’s nationhood is shaped through tales, colonialism, war and the global market economy. As part of the generation born in north Vietnam after the war during the political renovations of Đổi Mới in 1986, and as an artist who was raised in Germany after its reunification in 1989, Tieu’s artistic practice has been in constant negotiation not just in terms of geography but also between the past and the present, the fictional and non-fictional, the rational and the spiritual.

Combining documentary footage and folktales from the mountain Nui Ba Den and Mo Cay, "Remote Viewing" examines the layered historical resonance of places and their stories.



The exhibition is supported by Institut for Auslandsbeziehungen.



Curated by Đỗ Tường Linh

