The fruit of "Pho xa minh yeu" (Our beloved streets) photography competition a month ago will be on display where they were born: the streets. 30 best photos out of 1,400 sent to compete will line the sidewalks surrounding Trang Tien Plaza, 24 Hai Ba Trung Street and only a cross roads from the Hoan Kiem Lake.

No entrance, so no fee.

Tourist by Truong Si Hai Trinh.