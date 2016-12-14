VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Exhibition: Les Bananes

December 14, 2016 | 06:54 pm GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Fri 16 Dec 2016
L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hanoi

How it's like being 'yellow on the outside, white on the inside'.

exhibition-les-bananes

With a pejorative connotation, the term "bananas" refers to a person of Asian origin who has broken the link with the cultural identity of his parents. The image of bananaa highlights the fact of being "yellow on the outside and white on the inside". In English, "bananas" refers to an unbalanced person, in other words a madman. Like this fruit, the work of Trong Gia Nguyen needs to be dissected.

In this entertaining and interactive exhibition, Nguyen plays roots and stereotypes by proposing a questioning on the notion of his own "status". Nguyen is born in Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City), raised in the United States from the age of 4 and has been living in Vietnam for twenty months. Nguyen looks like a "happy imbecile" who no longer knows how to be politically correct.

Nguyen proposes a conceptual approach that challenges the persistence of purists that identities are based on "race" and an arbitrary conception of the social strata.

Free entrance

Tags: les bananes exhibition asian american Trong Gia Nguyen
 
Read more
Music/Storytelling: Song from the Road 2

Music/Storytelling: Song from the Road 2

Live Concert: 'Breaking Dawn' by Hoang Rob

Live Concert: 'Breaking Dawn' by Hoang Rob

Tape art: Live performance by Tape That Collective

Tape art: Live performance by Tape That Collective

Exhibition: Thấu/Scry by Phi Phi Anh

Exhibition: Thấu/Scry by Phi Phi Anh

Workshop: The Art of Glass

Workshop: The Art of Glass

Concert: 'Hungarian Masterpieces: Bartók – Liszt – Kodály'

Concert: 'Hungarian Masterpieces: Bartók – Liszt – Kodály'

Artist Talk: The Prolonged Interventions with Le Phi Long

Artist Talk: The Prolonged Interventions with Le Phi Long

Improvised Acoustic Concert: 'Late Winter'

Improvised Acoustic Concert: 'Late Winter'

 
go to top