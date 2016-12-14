Exhibition: Les Bananes

With a pejorative connotation, the term "bananas" refers to a person of Asian origin who has broken the link with the cultural identity of his parents. The image of bananaa highlights the fact of being "yellow on the outside and white on the inside". In English, "bananas" refers to an unbalanced person, in other words a madman. Like this fruit, the work of Trong Gia Nguyen needs to be dissected.

In this entertaining and interactive exhibition, Nguyen plays roots and stereotypes by proposing a questioning on the notion of his own "status". Nguyen is born in Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City), raised in the United States from the age of 4 and has been living in Vietnam for twenty months. Nguyen looks like a "happy imbecile" who no longer knows how to be politically correct.

Nguyen proposes a conceptual approach that challenges the persistence of purists that identities are based on "race" and an arbitrary conception of the social strata.

Free entrance