Exhibition: Hanoi - Future Metropolis

Curators: Sylvie Fanchette, Emmanuel Cerise, Amélie Codugnella

Located at “the bend of the Red River,” Hanoi is one of the oldest capitals in Southeast Asia. Over the centuries, a dense network of villages has spiralled out across the city. When the market opened to the world in the 1980s, Hanoi encountered expansion difficulties. The lack of a real estate market, overly high population densities, a food self-sufficiency policy that limited expropriations and stress plagued the vulnerable delta.

Since the turn of the new millennium, changes made by state agencies and real estate investors have caused problems when it comes to integrating villages, maintaining a green belt and protection against flooding.

From a rich collection of maps and field studies, this exhibition shows how the city is facing with vertical urbanization. Combining several disciplinary approaches to spatial and social scales in a dynamic perspective, it measures the impact of major urban development projects on the life of villages in big cities.

Free entry