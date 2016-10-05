Exhibition: Flat Sunlight by Lena Bui

"Flat Sunlight" is an exhibition that attempts to change our perception and relationship with the natural world we intrinsically rely on and belong to. Lena Bui asks us to think deeper of our spiritual and physical understanding of what is good and bad, useful and useless, of what is assumed natural by marketable standards versus what is natural in nature, in order to reveal the social impact of such attitude on producers and consumers.

Artist Talk

"Flat Sunlight" Artist Talk with Lena Bui

Adult Events

Science Café

Hosted by: Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU)

Date: 12th October 2016

Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The discussion about an antibiotic apocalypse has bubbled among the medical community for years but has heated up with the recent appearance of a superbug that resists all types of antibiotics. Some people believe it is the overuse of antibiotics in medicine and agriculture that has led to the trouble we are facing today, whereas there are other arguments asserting that an apocalypse is just a media hype and antibiotics will continue to be the mainstay of modern medicine. Which view is correct?

As part of "Flat Sunlight" exhibition, the Science Café is an open debate facilitated by OUCRU scientists and it will examine this question under the title "Will antibiotics save or destroy the human race?"

*The debate is in both Vietnamese and English

This is a free event but registration is required via email: aoa1@factoryartscentre.com or phone 0901 437 883 (Ms. Ha) before October 10, 2016.

Free drink voucher given on registration by October 10.

Science Talk

Hosted by: Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU)

Date: October 26, 2016

Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Lecture and discussion with Professor Stephen Baker about "How gut bugs spread and evolve" (English with Vietnamese subtitles)

Free drink voucher given on registration by October 24.

Free but registration required. Please contact Ms. Ha via e-mail: aoa1@factoryartscentre.com or phone: 0901 437 883

Art & Science Workshops for Children

Amazing Insects

Hosted by: Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU)

Date: October 15, 2016

Time: 8.30 a.m. – 11a a.m. (Vietnamese) and 2 p.m. – 4.30 p.m. (English)

A workshop led by scientists and artists to learn about insects and make creative insect sculptures from recycled material and origami. Suitable for children aged 11-15 years old.

This is a free event but registration is required before October 12, 2016. For inquires and registration please contact: Minh Nam via email: publicengagement@oucru.org or phone: 8 3923 9207

Under the Microscope

Hosted by: Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU)

Date: October 29, 2016

Time: 9 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. (Vietnamese) and 2 p.m. – 4.30 p.m. (English)

A workshop led by scientists and artists to learn how to use a microscope and how to sketch the amazing things you can see through it. Suitable for children aged 11-15 years old.

This is a free event but registration is required before October 26, 2016. For inquires and registration please contact: Minh Nam via email: publicengagement@oucru.org or phone: 8 3923 9207

School Tours

The OUCRU Engagement team and Lena will lead interactive tours for school groups throughout October. These events will allow children to meet the artist and scientists to understand more about their inspiration for the exhibition and to be introduced to some of the microscopic organisms that we interact with each day. These tours should be arranged in advance by the school. For inquires please contact: Minh Nam: publicengagement@oucru.org