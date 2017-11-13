Music lovers in Vietnam are set to be enthralled by a line-up of spellbinding and enchanting concerts at the European Music Festival 2017. The festival will take place from November 17 to December 2 at the Youth Theatre in Hanoi and the Conservatory of Music in Ho Chi Minh City.

This year, Vietnamese audiences will once again have the opportunities to enjoy entertaining concerts by virtuoso artists from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Poland and Sweden. With a total of seventeen concerts in both cities, the festival will invite artists and audiences of all ages to enjoy musical performances, exploring the combination of classic and contemporary rhythms. The audience will be taken on a journey through melodious and delicate tunes of classic music, improvising and engaging jazz, unique and soulful rhythms of R&B, captivating blues melodies with great songs and special voices.

European Music Festival 2017 will be opened on November 17 in Hanoi by the Bay Collective – an open project by Vietnamese-Danish pianist Tri Minh and Danish singer/songwriter Nay Ruby – who will share the stage with Vietnamese diva Thanh Lam and multi-award winner from Denmark Michael Møller. In Ho Chi Minh City, Sweden's Janice will kick-off the event with intense and soulful pop and electronic R&B. The festival will continue with a broad spectrum of glowing jazz melodies presented by Mezcal Unit (France) and Veronika Harcsa (Hungary).

The festival will also present a series of classical concerts by Karolina Mikolajczyk and Iwo Jedynecki (Poland), Christoph Angerer and Ines Schüttengruber (Austria), Nazareno Ferruggio and Pham Quynh Trang (Italy), Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis (Germany). Performances by Quintet Inattenduwith contemporary music (Belgium) and Voiski with electronic music (France) will complete the array of musical nights during the festival.

See the festival schedule.

Follow updates on the event's website.