Mutant Lounge presents another eclectic line up of live electronic music. This time from a very special location at the top of the tower at Hanoi Creative City.

Featuring live sets from:

Ma Xó

Lark Minkous

Zwett Breiman

Sonic Uprising

@ Michael

Quan

Al Hobson

The event will be happening from 4 p.m to 11 p.m, March 27, 2016

Rec Room, 20th floor, Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen Street, Hanoi

Price: VND50,000 at the entrance