VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Electro-rock: Grand Blanc

November 20, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Thu 01 Dec 2016
The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre 15 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien Ward, District 2, HCMC

Meet Grand Blanc, the French electro-rock revelation.

electro-rock-grand-blanc

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, along with MTV Vietnam, is presenting Grand Blanc, a French electro-rock band from Metz. The French lyrics, affected by new music wave and written by Camille and Benoit embody a dark and inhabited pop.

The release of their debut album Mémoires vives in February 2016 was a success and launched their French and international tour.

In HCMC, the Factory will provide an exceptional showcase for their highly anticipated performance.

General ticket: VND350,000 ($15.7) - including one drink
For students or members of the IDECAF: VND 250,000 ($11.2) - including one drink

To buy tickets, click here.

Tags: grand blanc electro-rock
 
Read more
Saigon Soul Pool Party

Saigon Soul Pool Party

Mash up: Reggae v Hip Hop

Mash up: Reggae v Hip Hop

Nightmare AD, Stranded PXL, Voluptuary, Project420, YuKemuri

Nightmare AD, Stranded PXL, Voluptuary, Project420, YuKemuri

Jazz Concert at Vietnam National Academy of Music

Jazz Concert at Vietnam National Academy of Music

Graphic design & typography exhibition: Type Directors Club

Graphic design & typography exhibition: Type Directors Club

Hanoi Creative City: Green Market

Hanoi Creative City: Green Market

Italian Food Festival 2016

Italian Food Festival 2016

Comic Opera: 'La Vie Parisienne'

Comic Opera: 'La Vie Parisienne'

 
go to top