Electro-rock: Grand Blanc

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, along with MTV Vietnam, is presenting Grand Blanc, a French electro-rock band from Metz. The French lyrics, affected by new music wave and written by Camille and Benoit embody a dark and inhabited pop.



The release of their debut album Mémoires vives in February 2016 was a success and launched their French and international tour.



In HCMC, the Factory will provide an exceptional showcase for their highly anticipated performance.



General ticket: VND350,000 ($15.7) - including one drink

For students or members of the IDECAF: VND 250,000 ($11.2) - including one drink



To buy tickets, click here.