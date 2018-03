To celebrate Easter Sunday, Hard Rock Cafe has prepared traditional brunch favourites with an international touch.

Easter Brunch Buffet:

VND500,000 ($22) for adults (including one free drink)

VND300,000 ($13.2) for children under 12 years old (including one free drink)

Easter Sunday Activities:

Magic Show | Easter Egg Hunt | Balloon Sculpture

For more information & reservations, contact: (08) 6291 7595