Domino Art Fair

January 17, 2017 | 10:23 am GMT+7
Opening: 04:00 pm, Fri 20 Jan 2017
Hanoi Creative City, 5th floor, 1 Luong Yen, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi

Following the success of the two Tet Art Fairs 2015 and 2016, Domino Art Fair will be held in Hanoi and for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City.

domino-art-fair

This will be the first art fair ever in Vietnam to connect the most prominent art critics, researchers and leading art advisors and curators in an art advisory panel.

The advisory panel is expected to curate more than 300 artworks by about 160 talented artists from three regions.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.21) (at door)

Venue:

Hanoi: January 20-25

5th floor, Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen Street, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi

HCMC: February 22-27

HCMC Fine Arts Museum, 97 Pho Duc Chinh Street, District 1, HCMC.

For more information, visit here or call 090 4830 090

