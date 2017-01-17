domino-art-fair

This will be the first art fair ever in Vietnam to connect the most prominent art critics, researchers and leading art advisors and curators in an art advisory panel.

The advisory panel is expected to curate more than 300 artworks by about 160 talented artists from three regions.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.21) (at door)

Venue:

Hanoi: January 20-25

5th floor, Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen Street, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi

HCMC: February 22-27

HCMC Fine Arts Museum, 97 Pho Duc Chinh Street, District 1, HCMC.

For more information, visit here or call 090 4830 090