Dance Performance "Murmur"

Aakash Odedra is one of the most sought after contemporary British dancers today. Trained in the classical Indian dance styles of Kathak, he was mentored by Akram Khan who supported him to develop contemporary movement. In 2011, he formed AakashOdedra Dance Company and since then has developed his own choreographic works including commissioned pieces for James Brown: ‘Get on the Good Foot’ (Apollo Theatre, New York) and the Opera ‘God’s Little Soldier’ (Theatre Freiburg), The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations and the closing of the London Cultural Olympiad. Aakash has received numerous awards and bursaries including a Sky Academy Arts Scholarship.

Aakash struggled with dyslexia since a young age and felt he “was defined by his learning difficulties, but not his abilities.As written language was so alien, dance became his preferred mode of expression.” In Murmur, Aakash and Australian choreographer Lewis Major delve into the idea of warped and exaggerated realities. In a major collaboration with Major and Arts Electronica Futurelab (Linz, Austria), the company explores how the misconceptions of dyslexia can be revealed through visual design, light, sound and movement.

In Nritta, choreographed by Odedra himself, the audience can see a dazzling display of technical feats. He moves with such agility that it is hard for the eye to follow. His feet beat out the rhythms, his gestures sweep and swerve and throughout he remains poised, completely in control. It is a perfect introduction to the marvels that Odedra can produce.

Performance duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Break: 15 minutes

Trailer

Ticket price: VND200,000; 350,000; 500,000

Tickets are available from March 5 at Hanoi Opera House (the right hand-side ticket box)

1 Trang Tien street

Online booking at Ticketvn

For free delivery, call: 0913 489 858, 0983 067 996