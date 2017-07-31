British Council, Hanoi Grapevine and Creative Lab by Up would like to invite you to the event "Creative Hubs: Report Launch & Discussion".
Programme:
1. Presentations by 3 hubs from 3 cities:
- Creative Lab by Up (Hanoi)
- Danang Business Incubator (Danang)
- Toa Tau (HCMC)
2. Launching 2 research reports:
- "Creative Hubs: Experience from Europe, Lessons for Vietnam," 2016, by Professor Andy Pratt from City University London;
- "Review of Regulatory Framework for Creative Hubs in Vietnam," 2017, by Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies.
Language: English & Vietnam with simultaneous interpretation.
Free entry. Register via vnarts@britishcouncil.org.vn.
See event page here.