British Council, Hanoi Grapevine and Creative Lab by Up would like to invite you to the event "Creative Hubs: Report Launch & Discussion".

Programme:

1. Presentations by 3 hubs from 3 cities:

- Creative Lab by Up (Hanoi)

- Danang Business Incubator (Danang)

- Toa Tau (HCMC)

2. Launching 2 research reports:

- "Creative Hubs: Experience from Europe, Lessons for Vietnam," 2016, by Professor Andy Pratt from City University London;

- "Review of Regulatory Framework for Creative Hubs in Vietnam," 2017, by Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies.

Language: English & Vietnam with simultaneous interpretation.

Free entry. Register via vnarts@britishcouncil.org.vn.

See event page here.