Creative Hubs: Report Launch & Discussion

July 31, 2017 | 10:24 am GMT+7
Opening: 02:00 pm, Tue 01 Aug 2017
Creative Lab by UP

Discussing the growing creative hubs in Vietnam. 

British Council, Hanoi Grapevine and Creative Lab by Up would like to invite you to the event "Creative Hubs: Report Launch & Discussion". 

Programme:
1. Presentations by 3 hubs from 3 cities:
- Creative Lab by Up (Hanoi)
- Danang Business Incubator (Danang)
- Toa Tau (HCMC)
2. Launching 2 research reports:
- "Creative Hubs: Experience from Europe, Lessons for Vietnam," 2016, by Professor Andy Pratt from City University London;
- "Review of Regulatory Framework for Creative Hubs in Vietnam," 2017, by Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies.

Language: English & Vietnam with simultaneous interpretation.

Free entry. Register via vnarts@britishcouncil.org.vn.

