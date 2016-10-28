VnExpress International
Contemporary Music Concert: Autumn Wind

October 28, 2016 | 03:27 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 04 Nov 2016
Hanoi Academy of Music, 77 Hao Nam Street, Hanoi

Two classical ensembles present classical selections from northern Vietnam.

The Hanoi New Music Ensemble will join the Ancient Music Emsemble of Tonkin int heir first classical collaboration. 

The concert will open with the “Communal House Door Song,” a perfect ancient introduction to "The Autumn Wind" by Ton That Tiet and "Fire Line" by Nguyen Thien Dao, the founding fathers of Vietnamese new music. 

The program proceeds to "Pastorale" of Igor Stravinsky and "Dérive 1" by Pierre Boulez, followed by two masterpieces from the current leaders of the Hanoi New Music Ensemble, "The Memory" by Vu Nhat Tan and "Resurrection of the Soul" by Tran Kim Ngoc.

Ticket prices:

Normal price: VND100,000 ($4.5)

Student price: VND50,000 ($2.3)

Tickets are available at the Hanoi Academy of Music.

