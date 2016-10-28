Contemporary Music Concert: Autumn Wind



The Hanoi New Music Ensemble will join the Ancient Music Emsemble of Tonkin int heir first classical collaboration.

The concert will open with the “Communal House Door Song,” a perfect ancient introduction to "The Autumn Wind" by Ton That Tiet and "Fire Line" by Nguyen Thien Dao, the founding fathers of Vietnamese new music.

The program proceeds to "Pastorale" of Igor Stravinsky and "Dérive 1" by Pierre Boulez, followed by two masterpieces from the current leaders of the Hanoi New Music Ensemble, "The Memory" by Vu Nhat Tan and "Resurrection of the Soul" by Tran Kim Ngoc.

Ticket prices:

Normal price: VND100,000 ($4.5)

Student price: VND50,000 ($2.3)

Tickets are available at the Hanoi Academy of Music.