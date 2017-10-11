Contemporary dance: Transitscape+SUBOI / Urban distortions

From the organizer

Taking place within the framework of the Europe meets Asia in Contemporary Dance Festival, an unique art performance will be held at the HCMC Opera House. This is the fruit of the cooperation between artists from different fields.



The show is a collaboration between French-Belgian dance group t.r.a.n.s.i.t.s.c.a.p.e, Vietnam’s queen of hip-hop Suboi and prominent young musician Teddy Chilla.



A combination of dance, music and visual art, “Urban distortions” will bring about a poetic view of a land, a society or a city where we often question ourselves about the margins between what’s visible and what’s not.



Choreography & filming: Pierre Larauza and Emmanuelle Vincent

Vocal: Suboi

Music: Teddy Chilla

Soundtrack: Mathieu Ha

Dancers: Emmanuelle Vincent, Charles Ngombengombe, Olga Ndaya Larauza, Pierre Larauza + Do Xuyen Nhu

Artists: Truong Minh Thy-Nguyen

Costumes: KENZO



Tickets from VND100,000 to VND450 000 ($4.4 - $20)

