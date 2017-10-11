VnExpress International
October 11, 2017 | 10:52 am GMT+7
Contemporary dance: Transitscape+SUBOI / Urban distortions
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 14 Oct 2017
Saigon Opera House, 7 Lam Son, District 1, HCMC

A collaboration between French-Belgian dancers and Vietnamese hip hop queen Suboi.

From the organizer

Taking place within the framework of the Europe meets Asia in Contemporary Dance Festival, an unique art performance will be held at the HCMC Opera House. This is the fruit of the cooperation between artists from different fields.

The show is a collaboration between French-Belgian dance group t.r.a.n.s.i.t.s.c.a.p.e, Vietnam’s queen of hip-hop Suboi and prominent young musician Teddy Chilla.

A combination of dance, music and visual art, “Urban distortions” will bring about a poetic view of a land, a society or a city where we often question ourselves about the margins between what’s visible and what’s not.

Choreography & filming: Pierre Larauza and Emmanuelle Vincent
Vocal: Suboi
Music: Teddy Chilla
Soundtrack: Mathieu Ha
Dancers: Emmanuelle Vincent, Charles Ngombengombe, Olga Ndaya Larauza, Pierre Larauza + Do Xuyen Nhu
Artists: Truong Minh Thy-Nguyen
Costumes: KENZO

Tickets from VND100,000 to VND450 000 ($4.4 - $20)

Click here for reservations.

Tags: contemporary dance HCMC Suboi Urban distortions Transitscape
 
