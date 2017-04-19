VnExpress International
What’s On

Contemporary dance: 'Beyond Absence' by Sébastien Ly

April 19, 2017 | 09:01 am GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Sat 22 Apr 2017
Institut Français de Hanoi – L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien Str., Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

A unique artwork should not only be seen, it should be experienced.

After training at the Center National de Danse Contemporaine in Angers, Sébastien Ly became a dancer at the National Choreographic Center of Nantes. He founded the company Kerman in 2005, where he developed some work in situ, some of which were developed in museums and performed collaboratively with visual arts.

Five dancers will invite the audience to walk freely through different rooms and create their own courses based on their encounters with the artists. The quintets, trios and duets of dancers will take turns to perform, highlighting the characteristics of the areas they have walked through. The audience will be invited to interact with the artists. It is sure to be a once-in-a-life-time experience.

“Beyond Absence” is the cream of the exhibition “Gestures of Memories” by artist Florian Nguyen, which will be presented at L’Espace in April.

Free entry

Tags: Contemporary dance beyond absence Sebastien Ly
 
