Contemporary Concert: Autumn Wind

November 3, 2016 | 10:55 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 04 Nov 2016
Vietnam National Academy Of Music, 77 Hao Nam Street, Hanoi

Domdom

The Hanoi New Music Ensemble will be joined by the Ancient Music Emsemble of Tonkin, for the very first time. Together the two groups honor Vietnam's classical music, connecting centuries of music from the past to the present.

The concert opens with “Communal House Door Song,” a perfect ancient introduction for the so-called "new music" by Ton That Tiet and Nguyen Thien Dao.

The performance is followed by a brand new string quartet by Nguyen Minh Nhat.

Then the music turns to the sounds of the 20th century.

Ticket prices:

Normal price: VND100,000 ($4.5)
Student price: VND50,000 ($2.3)

Tickets are available at 1st floor, Block A1, Vietnam National Academy of Music.

