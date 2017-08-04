Concert: Viennese Melange

NotosQuartett, the award winning piano quartet from Germany will perform a special concert in Saigon, playing selected music by some of the best-loved composers including Mozart, Schubert, Brahms, Mahler, and the legendary Austrian violinist Fritz Kreisler. The concert is a reminiscence of Vienna in the late 18th early 19th centuries, when this glorious city was the world capital of classical and romantic music.

NotosQuartett has won many prestigious international chamber music competitions, most recently the “Schoenfeld International String Competition” 2016 in China, and the "International Chamber Music Competition Almere" 2016 in the Netherlands. They have been acclaimed by some luminaries of the music world: Zubin Mehta said "The Notos Quartet is a fantastic ensemble!”, while Lynn Harrell praised "Phenomenal, this is true musicianship.”

Tickets from VND250,000 ($11)

Reserve tickets here.