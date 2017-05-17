Concert: The Joy Of Song

The opening half of the concert will see the International Choir and Orchestra of HCMC perform Handel’s Zadok the Priest, as well as works by Gabriel Faure & John Rutter.

After the interval, the International Choir and Orchestra, Youth Choir and a professional jazz quintet will join forces with over 140 artists performing the Asian premiere of Zimbe, a score that celebrates the songs of Africa written by Alexander L’Estrange. The performance is guaranteed to have the audience truly celebrating the magic of making music together and ‘The Joy of Song‘.

Tickets: VND250,000 ($11)

For ticket info, click here.