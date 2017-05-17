VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Concert: The Joy Of Song

May 17, 2017 | 05:32 pm GMT+7
Opening: 07:30 pm, Thu 18 May 2017
Soul Live Project, 214 – 216 Pasteur, District 3, HCMC

With performances from The International Choir and Orchestra of HCMC.

concert-the-joy-of-song

The opening half of the concert will see the International Choir and Orchestra of HCMC perform Handel’s Zadok the Priest, as well as works by Gabriel Faure & John Rutter. 

After the interval, the International Choir and Orchestra, Youth Choir and a professional jazz quintet will join forces with over 140 artists performing the Asian premiere of Zimbe, a score that celebrates the songs of Africa written by Alexander L’Estrange. The performance is guaranteed to have the audience truly celebrating the magic of making music together and ‘The Joy of Song‘.

Tickets: VND250,000 ($11)

For ticket info, click here.

Tags: Concert orchestra joy of song HCMC entertainment
 
Read more
Art exhibition: 'A Present Retrospective'

Art exhibition: 'A Present Retrospective'

Saigon Underground Festival 2017

Saigon Underground Festival 2017

Symphonies & contemporary dance: Touching the Past

Symphonies & contemporary dance: Touching the Past

Techno music: Heart Beat Presents DJ Xhin

Techno music: Heart Beat Presents DJ Xhin

DJ Hardwell in Hanoi

DJ Hardwell in Hanoi

Art Exhibition: A Sifted Gaze by Dan Drage

Art Exhibition: A Sifted Gaze by Dan Drage

Music Night with Jesse Sheehan

Music Night with Jesse Sheehan

Special Concert II with National Symphony Orchestra of Vietnam

Special Concert II with National Symphony Orchestra of Vietnam

 
go to top