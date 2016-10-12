VnExpress International
What’s On

Concert: Mutant Lounge

October 12, 2016 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 pm, Sat 15 Oct 2016
CAMA ATK, 73 Mai Hac De Street, Hanoi

CAMA ATK

concert-mutant-lounge

//Tomes//
Toting a few samplers and a stack of cassettes, patching in tape delays and gritty bass lines, wrangling soul loops and tape cuts into rhythmic saunas. Tomes weaves a serious and soulful blend of stolen breaks, fuzzy samples, sizzling digital synthesis, and rolling rhythmic percussive glitches.

//ETZA//
Bringing the tropical vibes with a live set featuring samples of traditional music from around the world, fused with heavy rhythms and bass.

//vcOperator//
Future vintage flea market of electro, dub, and melodic artifacts.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.3)

