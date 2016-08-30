Concert: Hardcore United 3: OPEN THE PIT

One of the most hardcore festival series, the third epic chapter of Hardcore United, will present you with more than eight hours of hardcore vibes full of powerful music and emotions. Setting out with the goal to conquer your ears, Hardcore United 3 will be the gathering point of more than 14 rock/heavy music bands from all over Vietnam with support from the local Hiphop/rapper scene.

Besides music, local graffiti and street artists have decided that it's their time to prove their talents are not just mere hobbies. Experience passion in motion as you make your path through the heat of the crowd.