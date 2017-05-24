Concert: Beautiful Baroque @ Mai Khoi Church

Soul Music & Performing Arts Academy present “Beautiful Baroque” featuring the Saigon Chamber Consort under the SMPAA Choral Division. The concert will take you on an elegant journey to discover and relish the jewels of Western European Baroque chamber music (1600-1750). Some of the greatest baroque composers will join you on the journey to offer religious music, instrumentals and opera.

During the hour-long concert, you will hear an a capella choir and solo vocalists, as well as the organ, flute, violin and cello performing excerpts from famous works such as "Stabat Mater" by Pergolesi, "Plorate Filii Israel" by Carissimi, "Arias" and Choruses from Cantatas 12 and 196 by Johann Sebastian Bach, and some lesser known works such as "Missa ad Majorem Dei Gloriam" by André Campra and "Fürchte Dich Nicht" by Johann Christoph Bach.

Free entry