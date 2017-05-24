VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Concert: Beautiful Baroque @ Mai Khoi Church

May 24, 2017 | 06:22 pm GMT+7
Opening: 07:30 pm, Thu 25 May 2017
Mai Khoi Church, 44 Tu Xuong, District 3, HCMC

Featuring the Saigon Chamber Consort.

concert-beautiful-baroque-mai-khoi-church

Soul Music & Performing Arts Academy present “Beautiful Baroque” featuring the Saigon Chamber Consort under the SMPAA Choral Division. The concert will take you on an elegant journey to discover and relish the jewels of Western European Baroque chamber music (1600-1750). Some of the greatest baroque composers will join you on the journey to offer religious music, instrumentals and opera.

During the hour-long concert, you will hear an a capella choir and solo vocalists, as well as the organ, flute, violin and cello performing excerpts from famous works such as "Stabat Mater" by Pergolesi, "Plorate Filii Israel" by Carissimi, "Arias" and Choruses from Cantatas 12 and 196 by Johann Sebastian Bach, and some lesser known works such as "Missa ad Majorem Dei Gloriam" by André Campra and "Fürchte Dich Nicht" by Johann Christoph Bach.

Free entry

Tags: concert beautiful baroque Saigon Chamber Consort entertainment
 
Read more
Classical music: The Art of Chamber Music

Classical music: The Art of Chamber Music

Hello Summer Fair at Sheraton Hanoi Hotel

Hello Summer Fair at Sheraton Hanoi Hotel

Photo exhibition: 'In/Out' of the International Pride Photo Award

Photo exhibition: 'In/Out' of the International Pride Photo Award

Jazz concert with Anna Högberg & friends

Jazz concert with Anna Högberg & friends

Southern Land Cuisine Festival at Dam Sen Park, Ho Chi Minh City

Southern Land Cuisine Festival at Dam Sen Park, Ho Chi Minh City

Saigon Soul Pool Party - Free Entry Fiesta

Saigon Soul Pool Party - Free Entry Fiesta

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

The Orchestra: Presented by Banh Mi Productions

The Orchestra: Presented by Banh Mi Productions

 
go to top