Concert: Be Charlotte

Be Charlotte is all about the good vibes. She is one of the most innovative artists in Europe. Her songwriting prowess is beyond her 19 years of age and has taken her on several Transatlantic journeys from her hometown of Dundee, Scotland. She also raps and beatboxes. Charlotte uses digital composition and live instrumentation to make pop music with deeper meaning than many of her contemporaries.



Since March 2016, Be Charlotte has been creating a huge stir in the U.K. music circuit having quickly established as a must-see festival act. Her debut single "Discover" has received airplay from BBC Introducing.

