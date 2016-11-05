VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Concert: Be Charlotte

November 5, 2016 | 02:14 pm GMT+7
Opening: 09:30 pm, Fri 11 Nov 2016
CAMA ATK, 72a Mai Hac De Street, Hanoi

CAMA ATK

concert-be-charlotte

Be Charlotte is all about the good vibes. She is one of the most innovative artists in Europe. Her songwriting prowess is beyond her 19 years of age and has taken her on several Transatlantic journeys from her hometown of Dundee, Scotland. She also raps and beatboxes. Charlotte uses digital composition and live instrumentation to make pop music with deeper meaning than many of her contemporaries.

Since March 2016, Be Charlotte has been creating a huge stir in the U.K. music circuit having quickly established as a must-see festival act. Her debut single "Discover" has received airplay from BBC Introducing.

Entrance fee: VND100,000 ($4.50)

Tags: CAMA ATK concert Be Charlotte
 
Read more
Concert: Matthias Goerne and Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra

Concert: Matthias Goerne and Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra

Installation Exhibition 'Introspect 1996/2016 – Just An Impression'

Installation Exhibition 'Introspect 1996/2016 – Just An Impression'

Mnosswezi + Monkeybar

Mnosswezi + Monkeybar

House/Disco/Funk Night: Andy Hart - Graz

House/Disco/Funk Night: Andy Hart - Graz

Contemporary Concert: Autumn Wind

Contemporary Concert: Autumn Wind

Screening: Oss 117 - Rio ne répond plus

Screening: Oss 117 - Rio ne répond plus

Drama: Munchhausen Odyssey

Drama: Munchhausen Odyssey

Concert: Classical music with Hoa Sen String Quartet

Concert: Classical music with Hoa Sen String Quartet

 
go to top