What’s On

Concert Barock-Lounge

October 17, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Thu 20 Oct 2016
Vietnam National Academy of Music, 77 Hao Nam Street, Hanoi

Goethe-Institut Hanoi

concert-barock-lounge

The Elbipolis Baroque Orchestra from Hamburg and DJ Brezel Göring are presenting a crossover of baroque and electronic music from our series “Hearing Differently”.

Baroque meets electronic music – two seemingly incompatible genres merge into a surprising synthesis. The result is a fascinating dialogue that strengthens, emphasizes, alienates and ironizes musical structures and rhythms. It is the particular concern of the Elbipolis ensemble to introduce the younger audience to the “old music”. “Baroque Lounge” was founded in 2008 and has been highly successful. In a relaxed lounge atmosphere, Elbipolis will play together with Brezel Göring, part of the German duo Stereo Total. Göring, who is also one of the leading artists in the German electronic scene, interprets the classic sounds of the ensemble and translates it into electronic vibes.

Free tickets are available at the Goethe-Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, from October 13 

Tags: Goethe-Institut concert barock
 
