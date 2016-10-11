Concert: Autumn Bamboo

The combination of a bamboo orchestra and a choir, and of classical pieces and traditional musical instruments will undoubtedly delight music fans.

Program:

Claude Debussy: “Moonlight” – bamboo orchestra (5’00”)

Gabriel Fauré: “Pavane”, Op.50 – choir (7’30”)

Pierre Passereau (1509 – 1547) : “It is well and good” – accapella choir (2’00”)

Camille Saint-Saens: “Dance Macabre” (7’00 “) – Special Guest: bamboo orchestra Waraku

Quan ho Bac Ninh: Folksongs “Beeo dat may troi” / “Trong com” – accapella choir (5’00”)

Nguyen Van Ty: “Me yeu con” (3’50”) & Kong Khao folksong :”Ga gay sang” (4’00”) – Special Guest: Soprano Tran Thu Thuy

Monsieur No: “This is water” – children’s choir and orchestra bamboo (4’30”)

Maurice Ravel (1875-1937) : “Boléro” – choir and orchestra bamboo (8’00”)

Morten Lauridsen: “Looks like we” from “Songs of Roses” – choir (4’50”)

Claude-Michel Schönberg: “One day more”, from “”Les Miserables” – choir (4’20”)

Charles Trenet: “The Sea” (4’20”)

Ticket price: VND170,000 ($7.60)

L'Espace member price: VND100,000 ($4.50)

Student price: VND80,000 ($3.60)

Tickets are available at l’Espace.