What’s On

Concert: Autumn Bamboo

October 11, 2016 | 10:18 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 15 Oct 2016
L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

L'Espace

concert-autumn-bamboo

The combination of a bamboo orchestra and a choir, and of classical pieces and traditional musical instruments will undoubtedly delight music fans.

Program:

Claude Debussy: “Moonlight” – bamboo orchestra (5’00”)
Gabriel Fauré: “Pavane”, Op.50 – choir (7’30”)
Pierre Passereau (1509 – 1547) : “It is well and good” – accapella choir (2’00”)
Camille Saint-Saens: “Dance Macabre” (7’00 “) – Special Guest: bamboo orchestra Waraku
Quan ho Bac Ninh: Folksongs “Beeo dat may troi” / “Trong com” – accapella choir (5’00”)
Nguyen Van Ty: “Me yeu con” (3’50”) & Kong Khao folksong :”Ga gay sang” (4’00”) – Special Guest: Soprano Tran Thu Thuy
Monsieur No: “This is water” – children’s choir and orchestra bamboo (4’30”)
Maurice Ravel (1875-1937) : “Boléro” – choir and orchestra bamboo (8’00”)
Morten Lauridsen: “Looks like we” from “Songs of Roses” – choir (4’50”)
Claude-Michel Schönberg: “One day more”, from “”Les Miserables” – choir (4’20”)
Charles Trenet: “The Sea” (4’20”)

Ticket price: VND170,000 ($7.60)

L'Espace member price: VND100,000 ($4.50)

Student price: VND80,000 ($3.60)

Tickets are available at l’Espace.

Tags: concert l'espace hanoi
 
go to top