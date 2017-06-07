Come to a night of concert and ballet – Summer Harmony – with performances by:

Artistic Director: People’s Artist Pham Anh Phuong

Conductor: Dong Quang Vinh

Singers, orchestra, choir and dancers from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet

Program schedule:

Part I: Scenic cantata “CARMINA BURANA” by Carl Orff

Part II: Contemporary Dance “Death and the Maiden”

Music: Franz Schubert

Choreography: Hans Henning Paar (Germany)

Choreographer’s narrative “Death and the Maiden” has a twist unlike traditional representation with the contrast between the dark figure of death and decay, and the female body as a symbol of youth, beauty and hope. He has introduced a third figure, the lover.

In the center of the piece lies the interaction of the trio, not a violent struggle between the antagonists as they try to possess the girl, but more of a courtship dual. Death is not threatening; it oscillates between powerful and tender, beguiling and darkly comforting.

Tickets:

VND300,000 ($13.2) - VND400,000 ($17.6) - VND600,000 ($26.4)

All tickets available at Hanoi Opera House or ticketvn.com.

For free delivery, call: 091 348 9858, 098 306 7996.

*This performance is not for children under 5 years old.