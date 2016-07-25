Concert & Exhibition: DADA L!VE

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Dada, a movement of free experimentation that cannot be reduced to one single form of expression, and therefore is almost impossible to define. As one of the founders of the movement, Tristan Tzara stated that Dada means nothing. This new anti-art approach opened the door for personal freedom of expression of artists, which ultimately shaped today’s contemporary art as we know it.

Dadaist films break the usual rules of conventional filmmaking – they are non-narrative, nonsensical, experimental both in form and in content. They often play with motion and montage.

DADA L!VE presents works by Man Ray, Hans Richter, Marcel Duchamp, Fernard Leger and others, together with a group of outstanding local musicians.

CABARET MAXIM

Cabaret Maxim was formed in 2015 when two French childhood friends, separated for a year, met again in Vietnam.

Live saxophone/Sopranino improvisations over a deep disco/funky/housy soulful mix is what Cabaret Maxim is.

DUY

Hai Duy is an accomplished musician with a background in jazz drumming and percussion. This outlook has a clear influence on his confronting and electrifying solo performances.

PABLO YANG

A Bataillesque but constructivistic approach to diatonic music is designed to undermine the status quo of neonarrative Materialism.

QUAN

His output spans myriad styles, from deep minimal techno, through to uplifting experimental soundscapes.

Standard ticket price: VND80,000 ($3.6)

Member price: VND50,000 ($2.3)