Concert: 'A German Requiem'

On October 13, 2016, the Gewandhaus Choir Leipzig will perform “Ein Deutsches Requiem” (A German Requiem) together with the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO), directed by Tetsuji Honna.

Soloists:

Steven Klose Steven Klose: bass-baritone

Ha Pham Thang Long: soprano opera singer

Ticket prices: VND700.000 ($31.4), VND500.000($22.5), VND300.000 ($13.5), Students: VND100.000 ($4.5)

Tickets are available at:

- Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

- Sketch Travel Hanoi, 3rd Floor, Lancaster Building, 20 Nui Truc Street, Hanoi

- Star Lotus, 58 Ho Hien Thanh Street, Hanoi